ESPN: Former Red Raider Zhaire Smith dealt to Pistons

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Detroit Pistons, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

Smith was traded for fourth-year center Tony Bradley, Wojnarowski said.

Smith was taken No. 16 in the 2018 NBA Draft and traded to the 76ers on draft night.

At Texas Tech, Smith averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game in one season.

Since then, he’s battled injuries and saw scarce playing time in Philadelphia. He’s appeared in just 13 total games over two seasons, averaging 3.7 points.

In Detroit, he’ll join a rebuilding team that has not made the playoffs since 2016.