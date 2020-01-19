ESPN: Jett Duffey transferring to Central Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Michigan — Former Texas Tech quarterback Jett Duffey has found his new home. ESPN reported Saturday that Duffey is expected to transfer to Central Michigan.

Duffey started eight games for the Red Raiders in 2019 before entering the transfer portal at the end of the season. It originally appeared that he would be heading to Tulane, but he later stated that he was not.

Duffey threw for 2,840 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.

He joins a Central Michigan team that went 8-6 last season and lost in the MAC Championship game.

