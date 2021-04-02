ESPN: Micah Peavy is third Texas Tech starter to transfer

Texas Tech guard Micah Peavy (5) controls the ball against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former top-40 recruit Micah Peavy plans to transfer from Texas Tech, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Friday.

Peavy, a freshman last season, is the third TTU starter to leave the program in the 24 hours since news broke of Chris Beard leaving Texas Tech for the University of Texas.

In 2020-21, Peavy started 25 of Texas Tech’s 29 games and averaged 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. He was the No. 36 ranked recruit of the 2020 class by ESPN.

Reports also surfaced that Kyler Edwards and Marcus Santos-Silva will transfer from Texas Tech.

Related Story: Report: Marcus Santos-Silva enters transfer portal