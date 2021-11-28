ESPN: Kliff Kingsbury among Oklahoma targets with Riley going to USC

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2021, file photo, Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury walks on the field before the team’s NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif. Kingsbury and an assistant coach and a player will miss the Cardinals’ game Sunday at Cleveland after testing positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

NORMAN, Oklahoma — With Lincoln Riley out of Oklahoma and headed to USC, the Sooners have targeted former Texas Tech head coach and current Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury as a potential replacement.

News broke Sunday afternoon from multiple outlets, including Yahoo and ESPN, that Riley was leaving Oklahoma for USC.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that Kingsbury was one of the Sooners’ targets for their newly-vacant head coach position.

Kingsbury coached at Texas Tech from 2013-2018. The Red Raiders went 35-40 during his tenure. He also played quarterback at Texas Tech from 1999-2002.

The Arizona Cardinals are an NFL-best 9-2 in 2021. They are 22-20-1 over Kingsbury’s three seasons with the team.