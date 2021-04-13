ESPN: Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith enters transfer portal

Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith (10) looks on against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Forward Tyreek Smith is the latest Texas Tech men’s basketball player to enter the transfer portal, ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reported Tuesday.

Smith averaged 2.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season as a freshman under Chris Beard.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native primarily served as Marcus Santos-Silva’s backup. He spent the 2019-20 season at Texas Tech as well but sat out with an injury.

Guards Terrence Shannon Jr. and Mac McClung announced that they declared for the NBA Draft, and McClung said he also put his name in the transfer portal.

Texas Tech confirmed that guard Kyler Edwards was leaving the program. ESPN reported that guard Micah Peavy would transfer as well. College basketball reporter Adam Zagoria said Monday that guard Jamarius Burton and center Vladislav Goldin were in the transfer portal.

As for who’s returning, forward Kevin McCullar announced that he would play for Mark Adams at TTU next season. Adams also said that Santos-Silva, Avery Benson, Clarence Nadolny and Chibuzo Agbo would all come back.