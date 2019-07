LAS VEGAS, NV — Keenan Evans scored just five points, but added eight assists to help Memphis top New Orleans, 88-86, in overtime Sunday at Thomas & Mack Center.

Evans final assists came on the go-ahead bucket scored by Brandon Clarke in the final seconds. Clarke scores a game-high 23 points in the Grizzlies win.

Brandon Clarke's (23p/14r) DOUBLE PUMP DUNK gives the @memgrizz the lead for good in OT! #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/oDujSrsRTS — NBA (@NBA) July 14, 2019

Memphis advances to the NBA Summer League Championship game against Minnesota at 8 p.m. Monday on ESPN2.