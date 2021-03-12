Excellent defense helps Texas Tech beat UConn 4-3 for 11th straight win

Texas Tech catcher Braxton Fulford (26) looks on during warm ups during an NCAA baseball game against Mississippi State on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Mississippi State won 11-5. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball won its 11th game in a row Friday, beating UConn 4-3 behind several excellent plays in the field.

Right fielder Easton Murrell made two diving catches, one of which turned into a double play when he doubled an overeager Husky base runner off of second base.

Dylan Neuse made a sprawling catch of his own in the seventh inning, taking away a surefire extra-base hit in deep left-center field. Catcher Braxton Fulford picked a low pitch on a hop and threw out a base stealer at second.

In the ninth inning, Tech made two more outstanding defensive plays to stymie a UConn rally. Defensive replacement Parker Kelly made a diving grab at third base for the first out of the inning and Kurt Wilson gunned down the potential game-tying run from right field for the final out of the game.

The earlier defensive plays helped starter Brandon Birdsell put together a solid outing. His sharp fastball helped him get ahead in the count, and he held UConn to one run through six innings of work.

That one run came in the first inning, when Husky second baseman Christian Fedko drove in a runner with a two-out single.

Texas Tech overtook UConn in the bottom half of the inning on a two-run double by Cal Conley. Conley was Texas Tech’s best hitter Friday, ripping four solid hits and driving in the first three Red Raider runs. The rest of TTU’s lineup combined for just two hits.

TTU’s defense finally faltered late in the game, committing errors in the seventh and eighth inning. The latter led to a UConn run, which made the score 4-2.

Andrew Devine pitched the seventh and eighth innings, and allowed one unearned run. Connor Queen came in for the save after Brendan Girton and Derek Bridges walked batters in the ninth inning.

Braydon Runion was back in the lineup as the clean-up hitter after not appearing in the previous five games. He went 0-4 with four strikeouts.

Texas Tech has not lost since getting swept in the State Farm Showdown, and has scratched out one-run wins in each of its last four contests.