LUBBOCK, Texas — Ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft on Thursday, June 23, Mason Horodyski had the chance to talk with former Texas Tech Red Raider Adonis Arms.

Arms discussed his journey from being unrecruited out of high school to a Sweet 16 run with the 2021-22 Texas Tech Men’s basketball team. Check out the full exclusive interview with Adonis Arms in the video player above.

Watch the draft on ABC (KAMC in Lubbock) starting at 7:00 p.m. CDT.