LUBBOCK, Texas – Ahead of his first game as Texas Tech Head Football Coach, Red Raider Nation’s Stan Smith and Mason Horodyski sit down with Joey McGuire. McGuire talks about his first time as a high school head coach, what to expect our of the Red Raiders this season, and much more. Check out the full interview in the video player above.
