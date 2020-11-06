Ezukanma emerging from depleted core as No. 1 receiver

LUBBOCK, Texas — Erik Ezukanma caught seven balls for Texas Tech against No. 24 Oklahoma Saturday. None of his teammates managed more than three.

Running back Tahj Brooks was second on the team with three grabs for 19 yards. No wide receiver besides Ezukanma had more than two catches.

There’s no doubt in offensive coordinator David Yost’s mind that Ezukanma, or “Eazy” as he’s known by teammates, is the team’s go-to wideout.

“He’s our number one guy,” Yost said. “That’s been pretty evident.”

Ezukanma’s large share of catches Saturday was partially due to injuries at wide receiver.

Top targets T.J. Vasher and Dalton Rigdon were out, while KeSean Carter was coming back after missing the previous two games with an injury. Carter made just one catch and let a pass bounce off his hands in the first quarter, which led to an interception.

The absences have essentially left quarterback Henry Colombi with Ezukanma and a group of freshmen as his wide receivers. But in Yost’s eyes, Ezukanma’s emergence from the pack happened last season, with a full complement of healthy receivers around him.

He finished the 2019 season with four straight games of at least 69 yards, culminating in a 135-yard effort in the season finale against Texas.

He was just a freshman, but Yost had seen enough to declare him the team’s number one option.

“It happened about mid-way to the last third of the season last year,” Yost said of Ezukanma’s emergence. “Where he kind of became a dominant guy with how he wants the ball, gets open, and then once he gets the ball in his hands, that’s when he’s the best he can be.”

Rather than simply filling his role in the offense Ezukanma wants to be a No. 1 option, and he also wants his target share to resemble that.

“Everybody wants to be that guy on the offense. But there’s very few that actually want to step into that role,” Ezukanma said. “I want to be that guy. I want the ball three times a drive, really.”

Ezukanma said he told Colombi that he wanted the ball early and often, and on the first drive against Oklahoma, that happened. All three of Colombi’s pass attempts were to Ezukanma, and each was complete as Texas Tech marched down the field for a touchdown.

After that, the offense sputtered. The Red Raiders scored just once on their next 11 drives, on a 75-yard touchdown pass to Travis Koontz. On those 11 drives, Ezukanma had just two catches.

“I feel like we tried to spread the ball around for the other drives and it just didn’t go our way,” Ezukanma said.

At 6’3″, 220 pounds with good speed and solid hands, Ezukanma has the tools to be an elite Big 12 receiver, but his stats aren’t quite there yet.

He’s yet to go over 100 yards in a game this season, and has had stretches like the one against Oklahoma where he’s gone quiet. Ezukanma has flashed his ability on certain plays, but hasn’t taken over games in the ways that truly elite receivers can.

Some of that could be chalked up to the parts around him. Texas Tech switched from Alan Bowman to Colombi at quarterback after four games, and it can be hard for a receiver to develop chemistry with one quarterback when he’s been primarily catching passes from someone else in practices and games.

It isn’t for lack of effort from the coaching staff, however.

“He’s a guy that we draw a circle around and try to make sure that he’s gonna get enough touches and enough targets,” Yost said of Ezukanma.

Ezukanma and Yost agree that he is the best receiver on the team, but it still seems as though there’s another level he can get to.

This is the juncture of the season where Ezukanma turned it up a notch last year, and perhaps he has a similar stretch in him coming up.