ARLINGTON, Texas – Former Texas Tech third baseman Josh Jung wrapped up the season with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, but not before fouling off a souvenir for one of his biggest fans.

In the 4th inning, Jung sent a foul ball into the stands and it ended up in the hands of his younger brother, Jace.

“What the odds that Josh hits a foul ball and it lands in my lap,” Jace Jung said on social media. “That’s like 1 and a million… to the casino I go!”

Jung went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Rangers 4-2 win over the New York Yankees in the final game of the regular season.

Jung played in 26 games and finished with five home runs, 14 runs batted in and a .204 batting average in 98 at bats.

The third baseman will still be considered a rookie next season since he did not exceed 130 at-bats or more than 45 days on the Rangers active roster.