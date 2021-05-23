Fan-favorite Avery Benson to “explore options”

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Avery Benson tweeted a goodbye to the university Thursday.

Benson said that he would, “explore the options for the next chapter of (his) life.” Multiple outlets, including the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, reported that he entered the transfer portal.

“I would like to take a moment to thank the coaching staff, TTU, and all of west Texas for the love and support shown these last four years. It has truly been an honor and an incredible ride. As I explore the options for the next chapter of my life I can look back and honestly say I gave it my all,” his full message read.

With his hard-nosed play style, Benson became a fan-favorite while playing for Chris Beard’s Texas Tech teams. He never averaged more than 1.8 points per game, but made 41.7% of his 3-pointers and contributed on the defensive end in 71 career games as a Red Raider.

His most memorable performance came on December 10, 2019, when Texas Tech stunned No. 1 Louisville 70-57 in Madison Square Garden. Benson scored a career-high 10 points and provided several highlight plays.

He’s the latest player to leave Texas Tech in an offseason that’s seen lots of turnover. If Terrence Shannon Jr. stays in the NBA Draft, eight players from last year’s team will have left Texas Tech and Head Coach Mark Adams has signed eight new ones to replace them.