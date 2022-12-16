LUBBOCK, Texas – Despite a report earlier this week he was expected to transfer, center Fardaws Aimaq announced on social media Friday that he will remain at Texas Tech.

“Despite the rumours being said the last couple days, the only facts are I’m a Red Raider and will do whatever I can to be back on the court ASAP,” Aimaq said on social media.

On Tuesday, Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman reported that Aimaq was expected to transfer, according to a source.

The Utah Valley transfer has yet to play for the Red Raiders this season. He had a cast removed from his foot this week and could return to the court as soon as the start of conference play, according to previous reports.