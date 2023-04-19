LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech used a trio of home runs and a solid day on the mound from Taber Fast to defeat Grand Canyon 6-1 on Tuesday night at Rip Griffin Park.

“Taber’s a competitor,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “Early on he didn’t have great feel but fought through it and executed pitches when he needed to. He found some rhythm in the stretch and made some pitches. That’s a lot closer to the guy we saw the whole fall. Just a really good start for him.”

Fast went a career-high six innings allowing just one run and striking out four to earn the win.

“I feel like it was more of a confidence thing with me,” Fast said. “Going into this game I had more confidence, and it was more about a mentality thing as well. Knowing that I can go out and compete against these guys, at this level, and trusting my pitches.”

The No. 16 Red Raiders gave Fast run support early, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first on two-run home runs by Ty Coleman and Gavin Kash.

The midweek series wraps up at noon on Wednesday. RHP Zane Petty gets the start for Texas Tech, while RHP Carson Ohl gets the nod for Grand Canyon.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)