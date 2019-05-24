Felicity Maltby’s career ends at NCAA Quarterfinals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Senior Felicity Maltby’s incredible season and collegiate career came to an end as she fell in the NCAA Singles Championship Quarterfinals on Thursday evening.

Maltby fell to No. 46 Cameron Morra of North Carolina in a tough three-set match. Morra opened with a 6-3 win in the opening set before Maltby battled back to capture a 7-5 win in the second set and forcing a deciding third set. The two battled back and forth, but Morra won the last two games of the set to clinch the spot in the semifinals.

“Felicity played great tennis in the most stressful situation a college player can be in. I couldn’t be more proud of the way she represented Texas Tech today. She ended her career playing her best tennis and that’s all I could ask for,” Head Coach Todd Petty said.

Maltby ended her senior season with a 22-9 overall record. She closes out her collegiate career with a 92-32 overall record, the 10th most career wins in school history. Her 74.2 percent winning percentage ranks fifth in school history.

Maltby wrote her name into the school records book as she became the first Lady Raider to advance to the NCAA Singl​​​​​​​es Championship quarterfinals. The Sunnyvale, Calif., native became just the second player in program history to advance to the Round of 16 and earn ITA All-America honors after her win on Wednesday.

Maltby was also the second Lady Raider in program history to be named Big 12 Player of the Year and the ITA Texas Region Senior of the Year following an outstanding spring season.

2019 NCAA Singles Championships

Round of 64 – Monday, May 20

No. 22 Felicity Maltby (TTU) defeats No. 18 Christina Rosca (Vanderbilt): 6-2, 7-5

Round of 32 – Tuesday, May 21

No. 22 Felicity Maltby (TTU) defeats No. 105 Aiwen Zhu (UNLV): 6-4, 7-6(2)

Round of 16 – Wednesday, May 22

No. 22 Felicity Maltby (TTU) defeats No. 61 Petra Melounova (Hawaii): 7-5, 6-0

Quarterfinals – Thursday, May 23

No. 46 Cameron Morra (UNC) defeats No. 22 Felicity Maltby (TTU): 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

​​​​​​​(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)