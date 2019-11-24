FINAL: Texas Tech 96, Long Island 66

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech’s game against Long Island had all the makings of a blowout going in. The No. 12 Red Raiders took on a 1-4 team from a small conference, usually a recipe for a lopsided win. But the first half of Sunday’s game was a different story.

Long Island led Texas Tech at halftime, and it wasn’t until a second half Jahmi’us Ramsey hot streak that the Red Raiders pulled away for the 96-66 win.

The talented freshman rained in jumpshot after jumpshot, scoring 27 points in the win. He also showed his skills on the defensive end, smacking an emphatic block at the rim.

Before Ramsey’s white-hot second half, the Red Raiders trailed 42-41 at halftime after a Jashaun Agosto buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The Sharks simply shot the ball as well as Texas Tech; they matched each Red Raider bucket with one of their own. Both teams shot better than 50 percent from 3-point range before halftime.

In the second half, Texas Tech buckled down on defense. Red Raider defenders closed out hard on 3-point shots, forcing drives. Once they drove, Terrence Shannon showed a knack for getting in position to draw charges. The aggressive effort on defense led to lots of LIU turnovers. The Sharks finished the day with 19.

On the other end, Texas Tech had an easier time getting good looks. Shannon threw down a thunderous dunk and Ramsey got plenty of open jumpshots. The Red Raiders extended their lead to double digits eight minutes into the half and built on it throughout the game.

Texas Tech is winning big consistently, but it will face deeper, more talented teams in the near future.

Thursday, Texas Tech faces its first Power Five opponent as it meets Iowa in the Las Vegas Invitational.