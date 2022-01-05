Five Red Raiders out due to health & safety protocols against No. 11 Iowa State

Texas Tech’s Daniel Batcho (4) and Davion Warren (2) rebound the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas State, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

AMES, Iowa — No. 25 Texas Tech will have just seven players available for its game against No. 11 Iowa State Wednesday night, the university said.

Five players will miss the game due to health & safety protocols, Texas Tech said.

The seven available players are Kevin Obanor, Davion Warren, Clarence Nadolny, Bryson Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva, KJ Allen and Adonis Arms.

Guards Kevin McCullar and Mylik Wilson traveled with the team but will not play due to injury.

Guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and forward Daniel Batcho are among other the players unavailable to play.

The Red Raiders and Cyclones play at 8:00 p.m. on ESPNU. It is the first Big 12 contest of the season for Texas Tech.