Five Red Raiders receive All-Big 12 Honors

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks, senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III and freshman punter Austin McNamara headlined the Red Raiders’ five selections to the All-Big 12 teams that were announced Wednesday by the conference office.

The trio, who were all named to the first team for the first time in their respective careers, were joined by two second-team honorees in senior offensive lineman Travis Bruffy and junior defensive lineman Eli Howard. Both were recognized on either the first or second team for the first time in their careers as well.

This is the second-consecutive season Tech has boasted three or more student-athletes on the first team, a feat that had not been previously accomplished since the 2007-08 campaigns. Additionally, the 2007-08 seasons marked the last time Tech had five total honorees on the first or second team in consecutive seasons.

Brooks ranks among the top linebackers in college football this season as the Butkus Award finalist recorded 108 tackles, including 20.0 that went for a loss, despite being limited over the final month due to a shoulder injury. Over his 11 contests this year, Brooks ranks third in the FBS for tackles for a loss per game (1.8), fifth for solo tackles per game (6.0) and 13th for total tackles per game (9.8). He is the first Red Raider to be named a Butkus Award finalist since Zach Thomas in 1995.

Coleman, meanwhile, shares the FBS lead with eight interceptions from the back end of the Tech defense. All eight of his interceptions this season have come against power-five foes, making him the only player in the country to do so. He also leads or shares the FBS lead for interceptions against teams with a winning record (4), games against ranked opponents (4) and in road or neutral site games (6).

McNamara has quickly sparked Texas Tech’s special teams units after averaging 45.0 yards per punt, a clip that leads all freshmen nationally and narrowly ranks second in the Big 12. He has downed 20 of his punts inside the 20 this year, while also booting 17 punts at least 50 or more yards en route to posting the fourth highest single-season average in school history.

Nine other Red Raiders were recognized as honorable mention selections for receiving a vote by the panel of conference coaches. The honorees included sophomore offensive lineman Dawson Deaton, junior defensive back DaMarcus Fields, junior linebacker Riko Jeffers, senior offensive lineman Terence Steele, senior tight end Donta Thompson, redshirt freshman running back SaRodorick Thompson, senior defensive lineman Broderick Washington Jr. and redshirt freshman kicker Trey Wolff.

Brooks and senior wide receiver RJ Turner also picked up votes for Defensive Player of the Year and Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Texas Tech All-Big 12 Selections

First Team: Jordyn Brooks (LB), Douglas Coleman III (DB), Austin McNamara (P)

Second Team: Travis Bruffy (OL), Eli Howard (DL)

Honorable Mention: Dawson Deaton (OL), DaMarcus Fields (DB), Riko Jeffers (LB), Terence Steele (OL), Donta Thompson (TE), SaRodorick Thompson (RB), RJ Turner (Offensive Newcomer of the Year), Broderick Washington Jr. (DL), Trey Wolff (PK)