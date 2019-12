LUBBOCK, Texas — The awards keep coming after Texas Tech soccer’s impressive season as five players were named to the All-Midwest teams on Monday.

Forward Kirsten Davis, defender Cassie Hiatt and goalkeeper Madison White all got first team honors, while midfielder Jordie Harr was named to the second team and defender Hannah Anderson was placed on the third team.

Davis has been rewarded thoroughly for her season, as she was a finalist for the Mac Hermann Trophy as well.