Florida transfer Jesiah Pierre commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech bolstered its defense Friday, securing a commitment from Florida transfer Jesiah Pierre.
Pierre, a linebacker, spent two seasons with the Gators, redshirting the 2019 season and seeing sparse playing time in 2020.
As a redshirt freshman, he totaled eight tackles for a Florida team that made the Cotton Bowl.
Pierre was a three-star recruit out of Mount Dora Christian Academy in Florida. He signed with the Gators over offers from Miami, Georgia, Ole Miss and other schools.
The 6’2″, 242-pound outside linebacker will join a deep unit that includes Riko Jeffers, Colin Schooler, Krishon Merriweather and others.