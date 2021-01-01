Florida transfer Jesiah Pierre commits to Texas Tech

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Florida linebacker Jesiah Pierre (40) plays against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech bolstered its defense Friday, securing a commitment from Florida transfer Jesiah Pierre.

Pierre, a linebacker, spent two seasons with the Gators, redshirting the 2019 season and seeing sparse playing time in 2020.

As a redshirt freshman, he totaled eight tackles for a Florida team that made the Cotton Bowl.

Pierre was a three-star recruit out of Mount Dora Christian Academy in Florida. He signed with the Gators over offers from Miami, Georgia, Ole Miss and other schools.

The 6’2″, 242-pound outside linebacker will join a deep unit that includes Riko Jeffers, Colin Schooler, Krishon Merriweather and others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar