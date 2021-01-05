For second straight year, Zach Thomas named as finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

On Tuesday, Texas Tech and Miami Dolphin great Zach Thomas was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the second straight year.

Congratulations to LB Zach Thomas on being selected as a Finalist for the #PFHOF21 Class! @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/UQ8d2nZ6PR — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021

While in Lubbock, Thomas was a two-time SWC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American, before the Dolphins drafted him in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft.

While in Miami, Thomas recreated that level of success, as a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All Pro as he played 184 games and racked up 1,720 tackles.

Thomas is also already in the both the Texas Tech and College Football Hall of Fames as well.

The Hall’s selection committee will meet to choose a new class of members on January 19th.