Former Idalou kicker Landon Reeves transfers to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kicker Landon Reeves is transferring from Ottawa University at Arizona to Texas Tech, he announced on Twitter Friday.

Reeves played high school football at Idalou High School.

“Thank you to Coach Wells, Coach Tommerdahl, Coach McGrath and the entire staff at Texas Tech University for this amazing opportunity to be close to home and to realize my dream of playing D1 Football,” Reeves’ tweet read.

Reeves made five of eight field goal attempts in Ottawa’s most recent season last spring.

