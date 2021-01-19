Former Lady Raider Chrislyn Carr transfers to Baylor

WACO, Texas — Chrislyn Carr, the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year at Texas Tech, announced Tuesday that she transferred to Baylor.

My steps are already ordered i’m just watching God’s unfold his plan. Extremely excited & blessed to start this new journey at my new home. Thank you to all of my family and supporters and thank you lady raider nation for everything. On to new beginnings #SicEm🐻 pic.twitter.com/yRRSFY60gZ — Chrislyn (@chrislyncarr) January 19, 2021

Carr entered the transfer portal in December 2020. Her final game at Texas Tech was against Baylor on December 14. The Lady Raiders lost 91-45 and Carr scored seven points.

The Davenport, Iowa native put together an excellent freshman season in 2018-19, averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. She won Big 12 Freshman of the Year and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

In Carr’s sophomore season, she averaged 13.9 points per game and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention again.

Carr is transferring to a Baylor team that is ranked No. 9 in the nation and is second in the Big 12 with a 3-1 conference record.