MANHATTAN, Kansas — Former Lady Raider guard Sydney Goodson announced Monday that she will be playing her senior season at Kansas State.

I am so excited to announce that I’ll be playing my senior season at Kansas State. All glory to God always.



WHAT TEAM? wildcats pic.twitter.com/h5R2TrNt30 — Sydney Goodson (@sydneygoodson2) April 6, 2020

Goodson played the last two years at Texas Tech after transferring in from Arizona State. She averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

The Wildcats finished tied for fourth in the Big 12 last season, going 10-8 in conference and 16-13 overall. Texas Tech went 7-11 in Big 12 play.