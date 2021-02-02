Former Lady Raider star Britney Brewer takes coaching job with Abilene Christian

ABILENE, Texas — Former Texas Tech Lady Raiders star Britney Brewer accepted a job on Abilene Christian University’s women’s basketball coaching staff, the school announced Monday.

Brewer currently plays for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Her title at ACU is special assistant to the head coach. According to a press release, Brewer will assist with academics, travel, game day administration, office management and player development.

I have wanted Brittany to be an ACU Wildcat for many years. I am so grateful that our paths have crossed once again and she is able to join our staff. For our program, Brittany brings a wealth of high-level basketball playing experience, from Power 5 play to a professional career in Israel and in the WNBA. I am excited for our team to learn from her own personal journey, about dedication, commitment, and playing for Christ. She will be an unbelievable mentor and resource to our our players. – Abilene Christian women’s basketball head coach Julie Goodenough

Brewer hails from Abilene, and she attended Wylie High School before enrolling at Texas Tech.

As a Lady Raider, she was an Honorable Mention All-American and made the All-Big 12 First Team in her senior season. She tied an NCAA record with 16 blocks against Louisiana-Monroe on December 22, 2019.

She recently completed her first season for the Dream, in which she appeared in five games.

The women’s college basketball season takes place in the winter and the WNBA season happens in the summer, so the coaching job should not impact her ability to play in the league.