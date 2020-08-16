Former Lady Raider star Brittany Brewer pens letter confirming toxic culture within program

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Lady Raider star and current WNBA player Brittany Brewer wrote a letter that confirmed the claims of emotional abuse against former head coach Marlene Stollings and her staff.

The letter was published by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Sunday.

Stollings was fired on August 6, a day after USA Today published an investigative story revealing the toxic culture within the Lady Raider program.

“As the team captain, I had no idea how to handle what was happening,” Brewer wrote. “My teammates were barely making it, and I was just trying to find some silver lining in order to show up at practice the next day and play the game that I love.”

Brewer played for Texas Tech for four seasons, averaging 16.6 points and 10.3 rebounds as a senior in 2019-20. She was named an Honorable Mention All-American and was selected in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream.

