Former Lady Raiders react to retirement of Canyon’s Joe Lombard

LUBBOCK, Texas — Canyon girls’ basketball coach Joe Lombard announced his retirement after 42 years of coaching on Tuesday.

Lombard coached a handful of players who went onto play college basketball for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders including Candi Whitaker, Jolee (Ayers) Luce and Brooke (Baughman) Walthall.

All three won state titles as Canyon Lady Eagles and all three eventually went into coaching like Lombard.

Whitaker just completed her first season at Missouri Western State University with a record of 21-8.

Walthall is currently the head coach at Canyon Randall High School.

After spending time in coaching, Luce is currently teaching at Coronado High School in Lubbock.