EAST LANSING, MI – SEPTEMBER 24: Brandon Randle #26 of the Michigan State Spartans kneels at center field after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech landed a key addition to its roster Friday as former Michigan State linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle announced his transfer to the Red Raiders.

Bouyer-Randle played in parts of three season as a Spartan, recording 31 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Battle Creek, Michigan native stands at 6’2″, 234 pounds. He announced his commitment to Texas Tech on Twitter.