Andrew Hudson wins the fourth heat of the men’s 200-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Oregon — Former Texas Tech track & field athlete Andrew Hudson reached the final qualifying round for the 2021 Olympics in the 200 meter race Saturday.

Hudson ran a personal best time of 20.02 seconds and finished third in his heat.

Hudson competed at Texas Tech from 2016-2019.

He will run in the final Sunday night for a chance to make the American Olympic team.