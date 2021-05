Texas Tech wide receiver Antoine Wesley (4) celebrates in front of Iowa State defensive back De’Monte Ruth (6) after catching a 31-yard touchdown pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

GLENDALE, Arizona – Former Texas Tech wide receiver Antoine Wesley signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals Friday, reuniting him with his college coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Wesley signed with the Balitmore Ravens after going undrafted in 2019 but never appeared in an NFL game.

He played three seasons at Texas Tech, and was a FWAA First Team All-American as a junior in 2018 when he totaled 1,410 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 88 catches.