Former Red Raider Caleb Kilian dealt to Cubs in Kris Bryant trade

CHICAGO — Former National League MVP Kris Bryant was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the San Francisco Giants minutes before the MLB’s trade deadline Friday. One of the two players Chicago got in return for Bryant was former Texas Tech pitcher Caleb Kilian.

Kilian was pitching for the Giants’ Double-A affiliate at the time of the trade. Since he was called up to the AA club in Richmond, he has posted a spectacular 2.43 ERA and struck out 64 batters in 63 innings.

The Giants took Kilian in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft after he had a three-year career with Texas Tech. He had a 3.61 ERA in 206.2 innings in his career as a Red Raider.

The Cubs got minor-league outfielder Alexander Canario along with Kilian to complete the trade for Bryant.

In Chicago, Kilian will play for a franchise that is rebuilding after it traded four former all-stars at July’s deadline. Without many veterans in the way, Kilian could get the chance to make the Cubs’ big-league club if he continues to pitch well in the minor leagues.