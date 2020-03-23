Former Red Raider Cody Davis inks deal with Patriots

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 22: Cody Davis #22 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks for extra yardage after making a reception on a fake punt in the first half of an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Former Texas Tech safety Cody Davis has signed a deal with the New England Patriots, his agent announced on Twitter Monday.

Davis spent the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams for five years before that.

Playing mostly special teams, he has 83 tackles and two interceptions in his NFL career.

The Stephenville, Texas native played at Texas Tech from 2009-2012. In his senior season, he had 101 tackles and three interceptions.

