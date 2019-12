OAKLAND, California — Former Texas Tech running back DeAndre Washington got the start for the Oakland Raiders Sunday, and made the most of his opportunity.

The fourth year pro stepped in for injured rookie Josh Jacobs and he shined, totaling 96 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball a career high 14 times and caught six passes.

Oakland lost the game 42-21 to the Titans, seriously jeopardizing their chances of reaching the postseason.