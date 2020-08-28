Former Red Raider Doug Ault becomes first TTU player to be inducted into College Baseball HOF

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech first baseman Doug Ault became the first Red Raider to be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday night.

Ault played for Texas Tech in 1971 and 1972, accumulating 124 hits, 85 RBIs and 10 triples. He also owns the school’s career batting average record with a .418 mark.

Ault hit .475 in 1972, setting Texas Tech’s single season batting average record. His spectacular campaign earned him the first All-American nod in university history.

Before he was a Red Raider, Ault played two seasons at Panola Junior College in East Texas. As a freshman in 1969, he was named NJCAA World Series MVP for leading the Ponies to a national championship.

After college, Ault played four season for the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays. In 713 career MLB at-bats he hit .236 with 17 home runs.

Ault is the second person affiliated with Texas Tech to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining former Red Raider coach Larry Hays.