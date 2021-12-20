Red Raider Jakeem Grant named to NFL Pro Bowl

Chicago Bears’ Jakeem Grant Sr. gets past Green Bay Packers’ Rasul Douglas for a touchdown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

CHICAGO — Former Texas Tech wide receiver and current Chicago Bears return specialist Jakeem Grant was named to his first career NFL Pro Bowl Monday.

Grant has three touchdowns so far in the 2021 season, including a 97-yard punt return against the Green Bay Packers. He also had a 46-yard touchdown reception in that game.

Grant was traded to the Bears by the Miami Dolphins after week four. He had spent the first five seasons of his career with Miami.

Grant played for Texas Tech from 2012-2015. As a senior, he posted 1,268 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns and was named a Second Team All-American by CBS Sports

Full NFL Pro Bowl rosters will be unveiled Wednesday.