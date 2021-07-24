Former Red Raider Janine Beckie scores both goals in Canada’s 2-1 win over Chile

TOKYO — Former Texas Tech soccer player Janine Beckie scored both of Canada’s goals in a 2-1 win over Chile in the Olympics Saturday.
Her first goal put Canada up 1-0 in the 38th minute. She put the ball into the back of the net after Chile’s goalkeeper deflected a cross, leaving the goal open.
In the 47th minute, she made a run past the defense, dodged the goalkeeper and kicked it into an open net.
Canada is 1-0-1 in the Olympics after Saturday’s win. The team drew with Japan in its opener.
Beckie played for Texas Tech from 2012-2015 and scored 57 goals in that time. She was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015.