PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Janine Beckie of Canada takes a penalty which is then saved by Hedvig Lindahl of Sweden (not pictured) during the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Sweden and Canada at Parc des Princes on June 24, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

EDINBURG, Texas — Former Texas Tech soccer player Janine Beckie scored three goals for Canada in its Olympic qualifying match against Jamaica Saturday night.

Beckie scored in the 44th, 51st and 66th minute as Canada beat Jamaica 9-0.

Beckie played from Texas Tech from 2012-2015. She now plays professionally for Manchester City.