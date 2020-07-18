Former Red Raider Josh Tomlin makes Braves roster

ATLANTA — Former Texas Tech pitcher Josh Tomlin’s MLB career will continue for a 11th season, as the Atlanta Braves put him on their opening day roster Saturday.

The #Braves have selected the contracts of RHP Josh Tomlin and INF Yonder Alonso to the Major League roster. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 18, 2020

Tomlin spent 2019 with the Braves after nine years on the Cleveland Indians. He primarily started for Cleveland, but worked 50 of his 51 appearances out of Atlanta’s bullpen last season.

He had success in that role, posting a 3.74 ERA in 79.1 innings. He also maintained his notorious pinpoint control, walking just seven batters.

Tomlin came to Texas Tech from Angelina College, and he was taken by the Indians in the 19th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.