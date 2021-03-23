Former Red Raider Kerry Hyder inks 3-year deal with Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder (92) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SEATTLE — Former Texas Tech football player Kerry Hyder Jr. will join the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year contract, his agent confirmed Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Twitter that Hyder will sign a three-year, $16.5 million deal with Seattle. The deal can escalate to $17.5 million, Schefter said. Hyder’s agent Erik Burkhardt confirmed Schefter’s tweet.

Hyder enjoyed a career season for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, starting 14 games and recording a career-high 8.5 sacks. Before the season, he’d only started two NFL games in his career.

While at Texas Tech, Hyder played four seasons and accumulated 125 tackles and 11 sacks. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in his junior and senior seasons.

In Seattle, Hyder will join former Red Raider Jordyn Brooks on the defensive unit. Brooks was the Seahawks’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.