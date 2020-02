DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 16: Relief pitcher Chad Bettis #35 of the Colorado Rockies delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on September 16, 2013 in Denver, Colorado. Bettis earned the win as the Rockies defeated the Cardinals 6-2. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Former Texas Tech pitcher Chad Bettis signed a contract with the New York Yankees, the team announced Sunday.

The contract will be a minor league deal, but Bettis will have a chance to crack the big league roster in spring training.

The Yankees today announced they have signed RHP Chad Bettis to a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League spring training. Bettis will wear #34. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 16, 2020

Bettis pitched for the Colorado Rockies for the previous seven seasons. He threw 600 total innings and had a 5.12 ERA.

Bettis was born in Lubbock and went to Monterey High School. He pitched for Texas Tech in 2008 and 2009.