Mito Pereira of Chile hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the men’s golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt York)

TOKYO — Former Texas Tech golfer Mito Pereira just missed a medal in the Olympic men’s golf competition that ended Sunday.

The Chilean was one of seven golfers to shoot 15-under-par in a tie for third place. They went into a playoff for the bronze medal, which was won by C.T. Pan, who competes for Chinese Taipei.

American Xander Schauffele won gold in the event. Slovakian Rory Sabbatini won silver.

Pereira played one season of golf for Texas Tech in 2014-15 before turning pro.