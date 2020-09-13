Former Red Raider Terence Steele starts first game for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and tackle Terence Steele (74) run a drill during an NFL football training camp practice at The Star, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

LOS ANGELES — Not only did former Texas Tech offensive tackle Terence Steele make the Dallas Cowboys’ roster as an undrafted rookie, he will also start at right tackle in his first game with the team.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy delivered the news on an interview with 105.3 The FAN Sunday afternoon.

JUST IN: #Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy says on the pregame show that Undrafted Terence Steele will start at right tackle in place of La'el Collins. https://t.co/7sgvfE89XQ — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) September 13, 2020

The Cowboys’ normal starting right tackle La’el Collins was placed on injured reserve Monday with a hip injury, clearing the way for Steele to start.

Before turning pro, Steele was a four-year starter with the Red Raiders. He was named a team captain for his junior and senior seasons.

Dallas takes on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 p.m.