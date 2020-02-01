Former Red Raider Zach Thomas does not make Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — The 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced Sunday, and former Texas Tech star Zach Thomas did not make it.

Thomas was named a finalist for the 2020 class in January.

The five players that did make the cut are Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Steve Hutchinson and Isaac Bruce.

Over the course of 13 seasons in the NFL, Thomas led the league in tackles twice, was a seven time Pro-Bowler and amassed 1,727 career combined tackles. That tackle total gives him the fifth highest number in NFL history.

He played 12 of his 13 seasons with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Dallas Cowboys.