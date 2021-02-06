Former Red Raider Zach Thomas snubbed from Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Former Texas Tech and Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas was not selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday. It was his second straight year on the ballot.

Thomas had a 13-year NFL career, and made the Pro Bowl seven times. He spent his first 12 years with the Miami Dolphins before playing his final season with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 184 career games, Thomas made 1,734 tackles, had 20.5 sacks and caught 17 interceptions.

Thomas also had an outstanding career at Texas Tech, winning the SWC Defensive Player of the Year twice. In 2016, he was inducted into the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

The 2021 Hall of Fame class included Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning, Drew Pearson, Bill Nunn, Tom Flores, John Lynch and Alan Faneca.