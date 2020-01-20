Former Red Raiders Wes Welker, Kris Kocurek reach Super Bowl as 49ers coaches

San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Wes Welker at the team’s NFL football headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SANTA CLARA, California — Former Texas Tech football players Wes Welker and Kris Kocurek are going to the Super Bowl as coaches with the San Francisco 49ers.

San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 Sunday night to advance to the NFL’s biggest stage.

Welker played at Texas Tech from 2001-2004 and had a lengthy playing career in the NFL. Now, he coaches the 49ers’ wide receivers.

Kocurek left Texas Tech in 2001 and now heads a 49ers defensive line group that boasted four players with more than six sacks.

Kocurek’s players will look to sack another Red Raider, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in the Super Bowl.