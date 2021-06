MOREHEAD, Kentucky — Former South Plains College coach Cayla Petree will be the new women’s basketball head coach at Morehead State, Red Raider Nation confirmed Thursday.

Petree played for the Texas Tech Lady Raiders before she got into coaching and was part of their Elite Eight team in 2002-03.

She coached at South Plains from 2015-2020, compiling a 127-36 record. She spent last season at Gulf Coast State College.

She will take over a Morehead State program that went 7-16 last season.