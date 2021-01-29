Former Tech QB Seth Doege lands assistant coach job at USC

Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege (7) smile a the end of the NCAA college football game and triple overtime win over TCU Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Tech won 56-53. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LOS ANGELES — Former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege was promoted to an assistant coach position at USC, the school announced Friday.

Doege had spent the past two seasons as an offensive quality control analysts with the Trojans. Friday, he was given the tight ends coach position.

He played for Texas Tech from 2009-2012, and started for the final two seasons. He threw for more than 4,000 yards both years as a starter and combined for 67 passing touchdowns over the two seasons.

In 2011, he threw for 441 yards in a 41-38 Texas Tech upset over No. 3 Oklahoma.

Doege’s younger brother Jarret was the starting quarterback for West Virginia University last season.