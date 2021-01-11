Former Tech QBs Mayfield, Mahomes face off in NFL playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — When the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Cleveland Browns in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs Sunday afternoon, both teams will be quarterbacked by players who played the position for Texas Tech.

Of course, the Chiefs have reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes under center, who played for the Red Raiders from 2014-2016.

Cleveland’s quarterback is Baker Mayfield, who played for Texas Tech in 2013 before transferring to Oklahoma, where he would win the Heisman and lead the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Mayfield threw for 2,315 yards, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his lone year in Lubbock. He opted to transfer after the season and got kicked out of Chimy’s restaurant when Oklahoma played at Texas Tech.

Mayfield and Mahomes did not overlap at Texas Tech, but they do have some history together. In 2016, Mayfield and Mahomes each scored seven touchdowns as Oklahoma edged Texas Tech 66-59 in a classic at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The two have met one other time in the NFL, in 2018, when Mahomes’ Chiefs beat Mayfield’s Browns 37-21.

Sunday, the Browns delivered the franchise’s first playoff win since 1994 when they upset the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37. The Chiefs’ 14-2 record earned them the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first round bye.

The Chiefs and Browns will kick off at 2:05 p.m. CT Sunday on KLBK.