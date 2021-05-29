Former Tech signee Chandler Jacobs flips to Colorado State

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — Chandler Jacobs, who signed with Texas Tech in April, is now signed to Colorado State.

CSU announced the news on Twitter Friday.

Jacobs entered the transfer portal after playing four seasons at Dallas Baptist University. He was a Division II All-American for the 2020-21 season.

He averaged 20.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 2020-21. He was also the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

While Jacobs is gone, there will be no shortage of newcomers on Texas Tech’s roster next season. Mark Adams has brought in these seven new players: