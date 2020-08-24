Former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Wilson transfers to Texas Tech

Texas State’s Hutch White (80) runs past Texas A&M’s Tyree Wilson (40) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Station, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Wells got a major addition on the defensive side of the ball Monday, as Texas Tech announced that former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Wilson signed with the Red Raiders.

Wilson spent two years at Texas A&M, redshirting his first season and recording 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 2019.

Wilson has exceptional size for a defensive lineman; he stands 6 foot 6 and weighs 260 pounds. He was a prized recruit coming out of high school, choosing the Aggies over offers from Texas, Florida, Baylor and other programs.

The East Texas native joins Michigan State defensive end Brandon Bouyer-Randle and LSU safety Eric Monroe as impact defensive transfers that joined Texas Tech this offseason.

As a traditional transfer, Wilson will have to redshirt the 2020 season unless he receives a waiver to play from the NCAA.